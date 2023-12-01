Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators Looking for Biggest Ever PSL Trade Deal

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 7:31 pm

Another rumor is on the cards in the ongoing season of PSL trades. Quetta Gladiators fast-bowler Naseem Shah is rumored to transfer to Islamabad United, while United will give Mohammad Wasim Junior and Abrar Ahmed as his replacement to the Gladiators.

Naseem Shah (2023 PSL Statistics)

Matches Wickets Best Bowling In An Inning Average Economy Strike Rate
9 7 2/31 37.14 7.64 29.1

Shah is going through the rehabilitation process right no, after he injured his shoulder before a crucial ICC event, the ODI World Cup. Some experts believe that Shah wouldn’t be 100% fit for the upcoming PSL, but it looks like he will play a part in some of the matches.

Naseem Shah shared a video on his X account in the last week of October. Through this video, his supporters learned that his rehab process has started and he’ll make a comeback to the national side in due time.

Shah was also spotted watching a Manchester United versus Newcastle United football match in Manchester. He was in good spirits after the shoulder scare.

For Quetta Gladiators, they will be getting a mystery spinner and anup-and-comingg fast bowling all-rounder in the form of Abrar Ahmed andMohammadd Wasim Junior. Wasim played a major part in Islamabad United’s previous PSL campaign, while Abrar Ahmed played a minor part.

Mohammad Wasim Junior (2023 PSL Statistics)

Matches Wickets Batting Runs Batting Average Bowling Average Highest Score Average Difference
6 8 38 12.66 30.37 16 -17.70

Abrar Ahmed (2023 PSL Statistics)

Matches Wickets Best Bowling In An Inning Average Economy Strike Rate
3 3 2/21 30.66 7.66 24.0

Both Wasim and Abrar, are a part of Pakistan’s team touring Australia to play a 3-match Test series starting 14 December 2023. The green shirts have landed for the series and shared the update on their social media accounts.

>