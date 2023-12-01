Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators Looking for Biggest Ever PSL Trade Deal

Another rumor is on the cards in the ongoing season of PSL trades. Quetta Gladiators fast-bowler Naseem Shah is rumored to transfer to Islamabad United, while United will give Mohammad Wasim Junior and Abrar Ahmed as his replacement to the Gladiators.

Naseem Shah (2023 PSL Statistics)

Matches Wickets Best Bowling In An Inning Average Economy Strike Rate 9 7 2/31 37.14 7.64 29.1

Shah is going through the rehabilitation process right no, after he injured his shoulder before a crucial ICC event, the ODI World Cup. Some experts believe that Shah wouldn’t be 100% fit for the upcoming PSL, but it looks like he will play a part in some of the matches.

Slowly but surely… Alhamdulillah for everything. My rehab is going well, working with Dr. Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country. The road is tough, lonely & endless but with your duas I already feel better,… pic.twitter.com/2TVpT4q2u9 — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) October 28, 2023

Naseem Shah shared a video on his X account in the last week of October. Through this video, his supporters learned that his rehab process has started and he’ll make a comeback to the national side in due time.

Had a great time yesterday at Manchester watching Manchester United v Newcastle with @iNaseemShah

He’s doing very well now and is in high spirits after recovering. Loads of prayers for this talented young man. Stay blessed pic.twitter.com/5QDoncfWQG — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) November 2, 2023

Shah was also spotted watching a Manchester United versus Newcastle United football match in Manchester. He was in good spirits after the shoulder scare.

For Quetta Gladiators, they will be getting a mystery spinner and anup-and-comingg fast bowling all-rounder in the form of Abrar Ahmed andMohammadd Wasim Junior. Wasim played a major part in Islamabad United’s previous PSL campaign, while Abrar Ahmed played a minor part.

Mohammad Wasim Junior (2023 PSL Statistics)

Matches Wickets Batting Runs Batting Average Bowling Average Highest Score Average Difference 6 8 38 12.66 30.37 16 -17.70

Abrar Ahmed (2023 PSL Statistics)

Matches Wickets Best Bowling In An Inning Average Economy Strike Rate 3 3 2/21 30.66 7.66 24.0

Both Wasim and Abrar, are a part of Pakistan’s team touring Australia to play a 3-match Test series starting 14 December 2023. The green shirts have landed for the series and shared the update on their social media accounts.