Pakistan Volleyball Teams Set to Make a Mark in Upcoming International Events

Pakistan’s senior men’s volleyball team, along with the U18 and U20 squads, are intensifying their preparations for forthcoming tournaments, as announced by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on November 30.

According to the details, the team is gearing up for the 6th Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Chonburi, the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship, and the AVC Challenge Cup in Bahrain.

ALSO READ Lahore Sports Tournament Set to Commence Tomorrow

As the U18 side eagerly prepares for the upcoming Asian Championship and CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship in Uzbekistan, anticipation and excitement fill the air.

Simultaneously, the U20 team is gearing up for the 4th International Volleyball Championship and CAVA U-20 Volleyball Championship, set to unfold in Sri Lanka. The teams are honing their skills and strategies, aiming to make a mark in these prestigious tournaments.

Head Coach Issanaye Remiress recently addressed the media, sharing valuable insights into the training camp’s performance. Remiress enthusiastically highlighted the players’ dedication and hard work, underscoring the team’s commitment to achieving excellence in the sport.

Concurrently, PVF officials expressed their optimism regarding the future of volleyball in Pakistan, reiterating their commitment to promoting the sport across all levels. They extended heartfelt gratitude to the media for their continuous support and comprehensive coverage of volleyball events in the country.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez’s Appointment as Director of Pakistan Team Termed Illegal

Underlining the significance of cultivating a culture of sportsmanship and teamwork among the players, PVF officials reaffirmed their dedication to providing the necessary resources and support for the continued growth of volleyball in Pakistan.