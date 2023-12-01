Mohammad Hafeez’s Appointment as Director of Pakistan Team Termed Illegal

The PCB has issued an advertisement to appoint the national team’s director after Mohammad Hafeez’ designation was considered illegal.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee has found itself entangled in a web of controversy, as it allegedly ignored directives from the Inter-Provincial Relations Committee. The committee emphasized that significant appointments should not be made without proper authorization. This revelation comes in the wake of the appointment of Mohammad Hafeez to the position of the national team’s director without a proper process of assessment. His appointment has been now deemed illegal. Questions have been raised regarding the legitimacy of Hafeez’s appointment, suggesting that it was made without due process, reportedly on the advice of Zaka Ashraf.

Subsequent to Hafeez’s appointment, the PCB has taken an unusual step by advertising the very position he assumed, seemingly in an attempt to rectify the perceived breach of regulations. The PCB’s Human Resources department has now issued an advertisement which is a formality required for appointments exceeding one lakh rupees according to PCB regulations. As per the advertisement, the candidates have been given until 15th December to submit documents for the team director’s role.

Notably, Hafeez neither underwent an interview nor was there an initial advertisement for the position.