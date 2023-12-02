CDA Approves New Headquarters for Competition Commission of Pakistan

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Design Vetting Committee has approved the building plan of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), marking a significant milestone in the CCP’s progress.

Rising costs of rent, utilities, and staff hiring due to inflation have prompted this strategic move.

The approved construction plan allows CCP to expand its operations within the existing budget, extending its reach to other cities.

Back in 2018, the CDA allocated plots spanning 5.5 kanals in Sector G-10/4, Mauve Area, Islamabad, for CCP’s new headquarters. However, the project faced delays over the last two years due to various roadblocks.

The proposed building plan reflects a forward-thinking design, incorporating state-of-the-art office spaces.

Notable features include a dedicated hearing room, an information resource center, and a creche facility designed for female employees, aligning with CCP’s commitment to creating a modern and inclusive workspace.

Under the current management of CCP, focused efforts are underway to tackle outstanding challenges faced by the organization.

This includes addressing pending court cases, recovering penalties, streamlining procedural aspects, and notably, fostering a level playing field for all businesses, contributing to prosperity across the country.