Residents in Jeopardy: Does CDA No Longer Support Park Enclave?

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad has recently ceased providing security for Park Enclave, a residential area launched as a ‘Flagship Project’ in 2011.

This decision, effective from the start of November 2023, has left residents vulnerable to criminal activities such as theft and phone snatching. Park Enclave, initially marketed as a ‘Gated Community’ with high-end amenities like 24-hour security, electricity, gas, water, and more, had plots priced at Rs. 12 million for 500 yards. Despite these promises, the development faced significant delays in basic infrastructure like roads, water, and sewage lines, which discouraged plot owners from constructing their homes.

As construction gradually progressed on about 200 plots, residents moved in, but they still lack gas supply and telecom services. Adding to their woes, the CDA’s withdrawal of security has led to increased incidents of theft and unrest, with nearby villagers freely entering the enclave. The situation worsened with a recent two-day power outage caused by the theft of copper wire from the electrical system.

Moreover, the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) is pressuring for access through Park Enclave, which would breach its walls. While the CDA is contesting this in court and has secured a stay order against the breach, residents are deeply concerned.

The original vision of Park Enclave as a secure, elite gated community with luxurious amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, and sports facilities remains unfulfilled, with none of these promised features currently available. The primary concern for inhabitants now is the lack of security and the potential breach of the enclave’s walls, which would undermine its gated community status.