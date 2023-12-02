Here’s When The First Ever Trailer of GTA 6 is Coming

Rockstar has finally confirmed when the first official trailer for GTA VI is dropping. Fans are going to be delighted to know that we are getting our first official glimpse of GTA VI as soon as December 5.

This announcement was spotted on Rockstar’s X account, which says “Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9 AM ET”. This confirms that this will only be the first of many trailers dropping at 9 AM ET, which means 7 PM Pakistan time.

The tweet from Rockstar has already gained over 111 million views and 1.5 million likes with thousands of people speculating what’s to come in the trailer. One user even speculated whether there are going to be three characters in the game since there are three birds in the image above.

But we don’t recommend listening to any of these speculations as this has been going on for nearly 10 years, with people taking the most random things as possible hints of GTA VI.

One user even speculated that this could be a trailer for Red Dead Redemption 3 since that title is also from Rockstar. But this is not true since Rockstar has previously confirmed that they will be sharing a trailer for GTA VI.

Plus, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a fairly recent title and we all know how long Rockstar takes to develop its flagship games. But it is worth mentioning that Rockstar has also confirmed that Read Ded Redemption 3 is, in fact, in the works. It is probably not coming out until at least 2040, however.

ALSO READ Rockstar Confirms Red Dead Redemption 3 is Coming

“We will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto” pic.twitter.com/3d6JFQXCUn — Arun Thomas M (@ItsmeArunThomas) December 1, 2023

That being said, the GTA VI trailer is going to confirm a lot of details that have been previously leaked. For instance, a major leak earlier this year revealed early footage of the game, which showed a female main character, but also a male character later on.

ALSO READ Multiple GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Before The Game’s Launch

Does this mean we will have multiple characters once again? We will have to wait and see.