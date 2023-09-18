Rockstar Confirms Red Dead Redemption 3 is Coming

Rockstar Games has formally announced the production of Red Dead Redemption 3, the eagerly awaited follow-up in their critically acclaimed western franchise.

They haven’t announced a precise launch date yet, but gamers shouldn’t anticipate a swift release, given the substantial eight-year gap that separated the initial two entries in the series.

Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games said:

The time it takes to create something phenomenal requires us to be thoughtful and willing to rest the titles, so it becomes a special event.

During the previous year’s Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, the CEO stressed the significance of maintaining significant intervals between releases to cultivate a feeling of uniqueness and anticipation.

During that same conference, Zelnick drew parallels between the enduring appeal of the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto franchises and the enduring legacy of iconic series like James Bond. He went on to say, “If it’s really, really great, it will keep going,” affirming a steadfast commitment to these blockbuster gaming series.

The Red Dead Redemption journey commenced back in 2004 with the less-recognized title Red Dead Revolver. However, it was the release of Red Dead Redemption in 2010 that propelled the franchise to widespread recognition.

The 2018 sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, further cemented the series’ position in the annals of gaming history, establishing an exceptionally high standard for storytelling and gameplay.

Although Rockstar Games is concurrently engaged in the creation of another highly anticipated title, GTA VI, the prospect of Red Dead Redemption 3 hitting the gaming scene in the near future seems rather unlikely—perhaps not even on the current generation of gaming consoles.

Nevertheless, this calculated postponement seems to align with Rockstar’s approach to maintain fan anticipation and ensure the franchise remains vibrant.

