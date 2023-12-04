ABHI and Unilever Pakistan Partner to Empower Employees with Earned Wage Access

In a significant move towards empowering employees financially, ABHI, an embedded finance platform, has partnered with Unilever Pakistan, a global FMCG company with a presence in 190 countries, to offer AbhiSalary – an Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution. This collaboration aims to empower Unilever Pakistan’s workforce by providing them with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages.

At the core of this ground-breaking partnership is a shared commitment to financial inclusion, a vision shared by both Unilever Pakistan and ABHI.

Unilever has been at the forefront of revolutionizing financial empowerment in Pakistan. With its recent initiative, “fair living wage” Unilever has already made significant strides in transforming the economic landscape for employees. The partnership between Unilever Pakistan and ABHI signifies a shared vision to financially empower employees.

AbhiSalary – an Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution enables employees to regularly meet their financial obligations by allowing them to access their earned salary through the ABHI mobile app, SMS, and WhatsApp within 30 seconds, anytime, anywhere.

With AbhiSalary, Unilever Pakistan’s employees can access their earned income before the scheduled payday. This initiative is set to revolutionize the way employees manage their finances, offering them financial support in times of unexpected expenses and reducing their reliance on high-interest or informal loans.

Ali Ladhubhai, Co-Founder and COO at ABHI, stated: “In line with Mr Amir Paracha’s vision of financial empowerment through the ‘fair living wage’ initiative, our partnership with Unilever Pakistan aims to further this goal. By integrating ABHI’s earned wage access platform, we are enhancing financial accessibility for Unilever’s employees, complementing their existing efforts and setting a new precedent for financial inclusion in the country. Unilever Pakistan is setting an example for the industry, showcasing how multinational corporations can play an active role in addressing the financial challenges faced by the workforce.”

Mr. Umais Rasheed, Country Lead Employee Experience at Unilever, commented: “Unilever Pakistan has always put its people first in everything we do. Our partnership with ABHI is another step in ensuring the financial well-being of our employees in challenging times. “Earned wage” facility will allow our employees to withdraw part of their earned money as and when required and plan their expenses without worrying about interest rates and late payment penalties through an easy-to-use platform. We are excited to partner with ABHI and play our part in creating an ecosystem of such services that bring comfort and financial independence for the workforce”