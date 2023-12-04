Gold Price in Pakistan Remains Stable After Gaining Over Rs. 7,000 Per Tola in One Week

The price of gold in Pakistan remained stable on Monday after gaining Rs. 7,100 per tola during the last week.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 223,600 while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 181,701.

Last week, the price of gold rose by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday before an increase of Rs. 800 on Tuesday. This was followed by an increase of Rs. 2,600 per tola on Wednesday while there was no change on Thursday. On Friday, the price dipped by Rs. 500 per tola before registering a massive increase of Rs. 3,600 per tola on Saturday.

In the international market, spot gold fell by around 0.1 percent to $2,068.39 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while the US gold futures also fell by 0.1 percent to $2,087.20.