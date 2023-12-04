KSE-100 Rallies By Nearly 1,000 Points to A New High

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 4, 2023 | 11:22 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 61,691 and breaching 62,000 points.

After opening trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.4 percent or 851 points at 10:40 AM to a new high of 62,542. At 11:07 PM, it clocked in at 62,609, up 1.5 percent or 918 points.

At 11:20 AM, it jumped to 62,688, up by 1.62 percent or 997 points.

ALSO READ

Overall, the market experienced robust activity within the first 2 hours of trade, with a total trading volume of 275 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 13.1 billion.

The highest participation was witnessed in Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) with over 18.2 million shares traded, followed by Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC). The scrips had 17.3 million shares and 14.8 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
WTL 1.56 1.59 1.55 0.02 18,280,976
FCCL 19.8 20.25 19.12 0.94 17,291,500
OGDC 116.4 117.6 111.24 6.03 14,853,433
PRL 25.8 26.2 25.33 0.48 13,193,489
PPL 99.72 100.76 96.01 5.0 11,667,020
SSGC 12.65 12.81 12.3 0.39 11,242,530
PAEL 18.97 19.75 18.8 9,339,934

This is an intraday market update.

ProPK Staff

lens

Yumna Zaidi Radiates Elegance in Erum Khan Couture’s Gorgeous Bridal Attires
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>