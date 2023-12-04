KSE-100 Rallies By Nearly 1,000 Points to A New High

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 61,691 and breaching 62,000 points.
After opening trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.4 percent or 851 points at 10:40 AM to a new high of 62,542. At 11:07 PM, it clocked in at 62,609, up 1.5 percent or 918 points.
At 11:20 AM, it jumped to 62,688, up by 1.62 percent or 997 points.
Overall, the market experienced robust activity within the first 2 hours of trade, with a total trading volume of 275 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 13.1 billion.
The highest participation was witnessed in Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) with over 18.2 million shares traded, followed by Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC). The scrips had 17.3 million shares and 14.8 million shares traded, respectively.
Top Volumes
|SCRIP
|PRICE
|HIGH
|LOW
|CHANGE
|VOLUME
|WTL
|1.56
|1.59
|1.55
|0.02
|18,280,976
|FCCL
|19.8
|20.25
|19.12
|0.94
|17,291,500
|OGDC
|116.4
|117.6
|111.24
|6.03
|14,853,433
|PRL
|25.8
|26.2
|25.33
|0.48
|13,193,489
|PPL
|99.72
|100.76
|96.01
|5.0
|11,667,020
|SSGC
|12.65
|12.81
|12.3
|0.39
|11,242,530
|PAEL
|18.97
|19.75
|18.8
|9,339,934
This is an intraday market update.