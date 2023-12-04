KSE-100 Rallies By Nearly 1,000 Points to A New High

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 61,691 and breaching 62,000 points.

After opening trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.4 percent or 851 points at 10:40 AM to a new high of 62,542. At 11:07 PM, it clocked in at 62,609, up 1.5 percent or 918 points.

At 11:20 AM, it jumped to 62,688, up by 1.62 percent or 997 points.

Overall, the market experienced robust activity within the first 2 hours of trade, with a total trading volume of 275 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 13.1 billion.

The highest participation was witnessed in Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) with over 18.2 million shares traded, followed by Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC). The scrips had 17.3 million shares and 14.8 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME WTL 1.56 1.59 1.55 0.02 18,280,976 FCCL 19.8 20.25 19.12 0.94 17,291,500 OGDC 116.4 117.6 111.24 6.03 14,853,433 PRL 25.8 26.2 25.33 0.48 13,193,489 PPL 99.72 100.76 96.01 5.0 11,667,020 SSGC 12.65 12.81 12.3 0.39 11,242,530 PAEL 18.97 19.75 18.8 9,339,934

This is an intraday market update.