Rawalpindi Transporters Have Stopped Going to Gilgit After Chilas Attack

Following a deadly gun attack on a passenger bus in the Chilas area of Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Diamer district, public transport vehicle owners have stopped going to the area.

The local transporters announced that their services will be halted until the authorities provide them security, particularly in the area where the bus was attacked. A passenger bus recently came under attack by unidentified armed assailants, resulting in 10 causalities.

In the aftermath of the attack, local transporters have suspended their services to the 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan until their demand for enhanced security is met. As a result of the transport suspension, hundreds of passengers were stranded at different bus stops in Rawalpindi and some parts of GB.

According to a member of the Pakistan Transporters’ Welfare Association, Malik Shehbaz, 250 vehicles travel between Rawalpindi and Gilgit daily. He added that hundreds of passengers travel to Bisham, Kohistan, and other areas every day.

He announced the suspension of bus service to Gilgit until they were provided security and those behind the bus attack were apprehended. Furthermore, another member said that they require extra security along a 40-50 km segment of the Karakoram Highway near Chilas.

On the other hand, local police have announced arresting multiple suspects in connection with the deadly bus attack. According to the GB Home Minister Shams Lone, the attack wasn’t sectarian as people from various areas and sects were killed.