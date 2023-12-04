Wasim Akram Gives Important Advice to PCB Amid Backlash on Social Media

Wasim Akram has supported the PCB’s new management amid backlash from the fans and experts alike as he insisted on giving the fresh faces a fair chance.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram has extended his well-wishes to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of Pakistan’s tour to Australia, while also offering valuable counsel to the new management. Wasim Akram emphasized the need for patience, urging the cricketing fraternity to give Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, the recently appointed Director of Cricket and Chief Selector, at least a year to prove their mettle.

The former pacer supported a shift towards the recently retired cricketers to handle crucial responsibilities, signaling the start of a new era in Pakistan cricket.

While he told the cricket fraternity to be patient, Wasim Akram also advised the management to refrain from a barrage of press conferences, urging them to make steadfast decisions after thoughtful consideration.

This guidance comes in the wake of social media backlash directed at the PCB management, with criticism highlighting perceived unprofessionalism and organizational shortcomings.