746,000 Notices Served to Non-Filers: FBR Tells IMF It Will Cut Defaulters’ Electricity Connections

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it has issued notices to 746,000 non-filers and will disconnect the electricity connections of defaulters.

FBR in the past few hours engaged in virtual discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) technical team. The primary areas of the discussion involved Compliance Risk Management and strategies for enhancing tax collection across various sectors, with the lender expected to issue a detailed report on the matter in the coming days, insiders informed ProPakistani.

During the virtual dialogue, the FBR representatives addressed the implementation of taxes on profitable businesses, shedding light on their approach to ensure a fair and effective taxation system. The discussions delved into the ongoing efforts to address non-compliance issues, with particular emphasis on sending notices to non-filers.

The briefing highlighted the FBR’s commitment to stringent measures in dealing with non-filers, underscoring the importance of enforcing tax regulations to strengthen the country’s fiscal position.

Insiders revealed that discussions between the two sides are expected to continue throughout the week, indicating a collaborative effort to address critical fiscal challenges and enhance revenue generation mechanisms.