DAP Prices Cross Rs. 15,000 Per Bag Due to Hoarding

Prices for Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer have crossed Rs. 15,000 amid massive hoarding and black marketing throughout the country.

DAP retail prices have risen by more than Rs. 1,000 in the last two weeks, and it’s being sold at a premium of nearly Rs. 2,000 per bag. But the bigger issue is the lack of availability.

The prices graphed below are collected from registered dealers across the country, but they lack availability often and in black, nobody is found selling for below Rs. 15,000.

ALSO READ COP28: 134 Nations Unite to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Food and Agriculture

DAP prices in Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Multan are reported between Rs 14,600 and Rs 14,700. In Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, even registered dealers are pricing the essential fertilizer at Rs 14,800-15,000.

Sowing time is one of the most important factors deciding the production of any crop and has become more critical as farmers suffered multiple production hits due to climate change in recent years.

“Wheat sowing has peaked already, and we believe the prices will start to drop anytime now as most of the DAP application is done at the time of sowing,” added a market consultant talking to ProPakistani.

He added that most small farmers have a dinged-up cash flow so they can’t buy these products ahead of sowing season when hoarders and black marketers are waiting to exploit them.

It must be noted that any delays in Wheat cultivation can have catastrophic effects on the average yield if temperatures rise to unexpected levels during March-April, as happened in 2021-22.