Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd to Install Pakistan’s Largest Medical Gas Plant in KP

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (PSX: GCIL) is actively in the process of setting up Pakistan’s largest and the Company’s 5th 275TPD Air Separation Unit (ASU) plant for manufacturing medical and industrial gases at Hattar Special Economic Zone, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The import portion of the plant and machinery of this project have arrived, unloaded, and customs cleared, according to the stock filing.

“In addition to the above, the Company is also in the process for setup of import substitute Calcium Carbide manufacturing project at Hattar Special Economic Zone. Hopefully, this project will save millions of US$ and shall also open the doors for earning foreign exchange for the country,” it added.

Both of the above projects are planned to be in operation during the first quarter of calendar year 2024, the company informed.

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and trading of medical and industrial gases and chemicals.