PFF Shares Important Update on District Football Association Elections

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has given an update regarding the ongoing ‘All Pakistan District Championship’. 1,011 matches have been held across 65 districts in the country, most of which are taking place in the most-populated province, Punjab.

Football clubs from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan have been selected. The next step is club scrutiny, after which the District Football Association elections will be held.

Province/Territory Districts Covered (Quantity) Punjab 24 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14 Sindh 13 Balochistan 6 Azad Jammu & Kashmir 7 Gilgit Baltistan 1

There are approximately 170 districts in Pakistan. 65 districts have been covered across the various provinces and territories, so there is still a long way to go, but the PFF has started to move in the right direction.

PFF will hold a National Futsal Cup in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar from 5-10 December 2023. The cup aims to find the best futsal teams from all around Pakistan and build a team that can compete on the international stage.

The Peshawar event will be the fourth phase of the National Futsal Cup, as the previous phases have been held in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.