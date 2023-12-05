Qatar Announces Good News for People Looking for Visit or Residence Visas

The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has recently undertaken significant revisions to the regulations and procedures governing the entry of residents’ families for visit and residency purposes.

This strategic move is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the overall quality of services provided, aligning with the state’s overarching approach.

Key Benefits of the Revisions:

These updates are particularly advantageous for:

Residents reuniting with families in Qatar. Expats exploring job opportunities with family sponsorship options in Qatar. Families planning extended visits to Qatar.

Sponsoring Families: New Criteria and Guidelines:

Under the updated procedures, sponsoring families is contingent upon specific provisions outlined in the employee’s electronic work contract, focusing primarily on salary and accommodation details.

Private Sector Employees (Technical/ Specialized Fields): Must meet a salary threshold of not less than QAR 10,000 or QAR 6,000 along with family housing, as stipulated in the employment contract.

Family Sponsorship Criteria and Conditions:

In family sponsorship cases, certain conditions must be met. Children should not exceed 25 years of age, and daughters must be unmarried. Sponsors must provide health insurance covering the entire duration of their family’s stay, effective from the date of entry into the country.

For children within the mandatory education age bracket (6-18 years old), enrollment in licensed schools within the country is mandatory.

Alternatively, evidence of education enrollment outside the country can be provided through the educational platform supervised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. This requirement is deemed essential during the issuance or renewal of the residence permit.

Family Visit Guidelines:

In the case of family visits, sponsoring residents must belong to non-labor sectors, with a minimum salary of QAR 5,000. Family housing accredited by relevant authorities is also a prerequisite.

Visitors can be relatives within permissible degrees of relation to the sponsoring resident, without specific age restrictions. However, health insurance covering the visitor’s entire stay in Qatar is mandatory.

Implementation and Digital Accessibility:

The Ministry emphasized that these updated procedures and regulations are now in effect. To ensure public convenience and ease, the General Directorate of Passports provides all its services electronically through the Metrash2 app and the Ministry of Interior’s official website.

These changes signify a concerted effort by the Ministry to streamline and clarify the processes associated with family entry, ensuring compliance with established criteria while leveraging digital platforms for accessibility and efficiency.