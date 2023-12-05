UK Announces Huge Increase in Minimum Salary of Foreign Skilled Workers

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has unveiled a series of stringent measures to control the flow of migrants through legal channels.

Interior Minister James Cleverly detailed the changes, which include increasing the minimum salary requirement for foreign skilled workers from £26,200 to £38,700, revising the exceptions list for job shortages, and imposing stricter regulations on family reunification.

Cleverly, underlining the government’s commitment to reducing migration, declared, “Migration to this country is excessively high and needs to decrease. Today, we are implementing more robust actions than any previous administration.” These measures are scheduled to take effect in the upcoming spring.

Although intended to address concerns about elevated migration levels, these measures may lead to disagreements with business owners grappling with challenges in hiring within the tight labor market.

With annual net migration reaching a record 745,000 last year, the government is determined to lower these numbers.

Cleverly estimates that these measures, combined with a decrease in student dependents, could result in around 300,000 fewer individuals entering the UK in the coming years compared to the previous year.