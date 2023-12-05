CDA Unveils Fast-Track Service for Approval of Building Plans

Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority has introduced state-of-the-art fast-track service by modernizing the system of providing amenities to the citizens.

In this context, on Monday, CDA started to ensure the approval of the building plan in the facilitation center on the fast track.

Under this modern and fastest system, residential buildings of 356 yards will now be approved with an additional fee of 20,000 thousand with required documents within 2 days, while residential buildings larger than 356 yards will be approved with a fee of 30,000 thousand.

Additionally, commercial buildings up to 10000 square yards will also be approved within 3 days. A separate desk has also been established for all these matters. It should be noted that the citizens coming to this place will not have to stand in the line of one window separately.

Similarly, arrangements have been made to set a good environment for the citizens who come here. After receiving the token, the citizens who come to the fast-track service will be able to go to the relevant desk on their number and get their case processed by the relevant desk.

It should be noted that with the establishment of fast track service, the citizens coming to the CDA Facilitation Center will neither have to wait for a long time nor will they have to stand in lines. Similarly, after the paper documents are completed, the citizens will not have to wait unnecessarily and their case will be approved immediately.

It should be noted that Fast Track Services is the first and most modern facility of its kind across the country, the scope of which will be extended to other desks later.