Dr Shamshad Akhtar Honored With Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023 Award

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 10:13 pm

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar was honored with the prestigious Award of the ‘Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023’ at the 5th Annual WOMANi event held in Dubai, organized by Cambridge IFA.

Dr Akthar’s outstanding contributions to the field were recognized, especially her unwavering commitment and groundbreaking efforts in advancing Islamic finance and economics globally.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Akhtar has previously also served as finance minister in the caretaker government before the 2018 general election. She served as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan from January 2, 2006, for a three-year term, becoming the first woman to head Pakistan’s central bank.

ProPK Staff

>