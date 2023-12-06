Elon Musk Doesn’t Like GTA Because of an Absurd Reason

Soon after the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI’s first-ever official trailer, X CEO Elon Musk revealed why he doesn’t play or like the GTA franchise. He says he tried playing GTA V, but couldn’t do it because of all the crime and having to shoot police officers.

Elon Musk says he doesn’t play #GrandTheftAuto because it includes doing crime and shooting cops pic.twitter.com/iDLi2yQElF — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 5, 2023

The comment section for this tweet is full of people making fun of Musk, an avid gamer, for avoiding crime in a video game that is all about crime. The game’s name even includes “Theft” in the title.

Here are some of the memes in the comments. Some also wondered whether he stops at every traffic light.

Elon playing GTA pic.twitter.com/0xfxlQ9Feq — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) December 5, 2023

All the memes in the comment section are justified as Elon Musk is known to be a gamer who even streams on X on a regular basis. He is also a fan of the RPG title Elden Ring, where you’re supposed to brutally kill hundreds of enemies. Granted, GTA is heavily based on reality with actual people and cops, but it is still absurd to see a gamer taking a video game that seriously. This makes him sound like a grandparent who tells kids to not play shooter games as it will make them violent.

ALSO READ More Resident Evil Remakes Are Coming Soon

And knowing Musk’s substantial influence on social media and the whole internet, that is exactly how a lot of people will perceive his comments about GTA, other than gamers of course.

GTA VI

Speaking of GTA VI, the latest entry in the franchise will feature a female protagonist named Lucia, taking fans back to Vice City inspired by Miami in Florida, USA. The game is set to launch in 2025 for consoles, meaning PC gamers will have to wait a bit longer.

The game’s first trailer already has over 100 million views within a day.