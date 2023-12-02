More Resident Evil Remakes Are Coming Soon

Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise has always been a hit, but even the remakes are scoring big for the Japanese game maker.

Both Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes are among the top 10 best-selling Capcom games and Resident Evil 4’s remake was nominated for Game of the Year awards as well. Of course, Capcom is not just going to sleep on this success and has confirmed that more Resident Evil remakes are on the way.

This news was confirmed by Resident Evil 4 remake’s director, Yasuhiro Anpo, during a recent PlayStation event. Here is what he said:

Yes. We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and so we want to continue doing more. What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait and see which Resident Evil remake is coming next as Anpo has not revealed it yet, though he says it will be announced “in the future”, with no specific timeline mentioned.

So far, the most popular remake choice among fans is Resident Evil: Code Veronica. This title, often overlooked yet crucial to the series’ overarching story, seems the most in need of an update. However, there’s also a case for revisiting the original Resident Evil, which, despite a previous remake for the Gamecube, is now over twenty years old and could greatly benefit from a more modern, RE2-style overhaul.

Beyond these, the potential for remakes becomes more uncertain. Titles like Resident Evil 0, 5, and 6 might offer interesting opportunities, but they would likely require more radical transformations by Capcom to truly shine.