Govt Starts Process For Hiring New Executive Director of Frequency Allocation Board

The government has initiated the process of appointing a new Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB)—the prime spectrum management organization in the country.

The government is also planning a spectrum auction in the country and the initial work has been initiated in this regard.

The Cabinet Division has invited applications for the post of ED FAB. The applicant should be a professional engineer, experienced in wireless Communication/ Radio Frequency, responsible for assuming a leadership role, relating to the allocation and assignment of portions of the Radio Frequency Spectrum.

The applicants are required to have qualifications and experience including,

A Ph.D. degree in telecommunication or electronics or electrical each with specialization in wireless communication or radio frequency engineering from a reputed institution or university each with 18 years relevant experience in a responsible position in the public or private sector, OR M.Sc. or MS degree of electrical or electronics or telecommunication or computer engineering each With specialization In wireless communication or radio frequency engineering from a reputed institution or university each with 22 years relevant experience in a responsible position in public or private sectors, OR B.Sc. degree of engineering in electrical or electronics or telecommunication or computer each with specialization in wireless communication or radio frequency engineering from a reputed Institution or university each with 25 years relevant experience in a responsible position in public or private sectors. At least five years’ experience in the relevant field in BPS-20 and above or equivalent post to public or private sector at senior management level: and Valid registration with Pakistan Engineering Council.

CRITERIA

The candidate shall be an eminent professional of known Integrity and competence in the following fields. Radio Frequency Planning for ITU-recognized Radio Communication Services. Mobile Communication (GSM, CDMA, WCDMA, WIBRO, WIMT\X, LTE) Spectrum monitoring, Inspection Allocation and Channeling Plans: Preparation & Area Coverage Analysts, Interference Analysis and International Analysis: Equipment Standards Development, Antenna Standards Development, Equipment Standard Evaluation, and Antenna Standards Evaluation.

Upper Age Limit: 57 Years

Pay Scale and Prerequisites SEG-2 and shall be governed under the FAB Employees (Service) Regulations, 2014.

Tenure The Selected candidate shall be appointed on contract for an initial term of two (02) years. Extendable as per relevant rules.

Ineligibility The selected candidate shall not have any direct or indirect financial interest in, or have a business connection with any person, establishment, or firm which renders Telecommunication/Wireless/Spectrum service or supplies telecommunication/spectrum equipment to any telecommunication sector in Pakistan or abroad.



Interested applicants should submit applications along with a CV, copies of testimonials duly verified by institutes attended/ HEC, domicile, and a recent photograph within 15 days. Only short-listed candidates will be called for an interview.