Top International Stars Officially Join Platinum and Diamond Category for PSL 9 Draft

The cricketing world is set to converge in Lahore for the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2024. Scheduled for December 13 at the National Cricket Academy, the event promises to be a grand showcase of international talent, with 485 players from 22 nations registering for the draft.

Platinum and Diamond Categories Shine Bright

The draft features a star-studded lineup, with 46 players in the elite Platinum category and 76 in the Diamond category. This array of talent underscores the global appeal of the PSL, attracting some of the finest cricketers from around the world.

Platinum Category Players by Country

Country Players in Platinum Category Australia Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz England Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills Nepal Sandeep Lamichhane New Zealand James Neesham South Africa Rassie van der Dussen, Imran Tahir Sri Lanka Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka West Indies Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers

Diamond Category Players by Country

Country Players in Diamond Category Afghanistan Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi Australia Ben McDermott Bangladesh Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah England Dan Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Richard Gleeson, Sam Hain New Zealand Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill, Chad Bowes South Africa George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala Sri Lanka Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama West Indies Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh

International Stars Boost the Draft

The foreign players’ roster is bolstered by top-ranked ICC Men’s T20I players. England’s Dawid Malan and South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, both in the top 10 batters, are set to add firepower to the league. World No. 5 T20I batter Rilee Rossouw, now with Quetta Gladiators, is another marquee name.

The bowling department is equally impressive, featuring Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein. Mohammad Nabi, the World No. 2 T20I all-rounder, is also in the mix, promising a high-octane cricketing experience.

A Global Gathering

England leads the foreign contingent with 158 players, followed by West Indies (58), Sri Lanka (40), Afghanistan (36), South Africa (30), Bangladesh (21), New Zealand (18), Australia (16), Zimbabwe (11), and Ireland (9). Players from associate member countries also form a significant part of the draft, highlighting the PSL’s global reach.

Anticipation Builds

As Lahore gears up for this cricketing extravaganza, teams and fans alike are eager to see which stars will shine in the 2024 season of the PSL. With such an array of international talent, the draft promises to be a landmark event in the cricketing calendar.