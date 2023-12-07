FBR Orders Suppliers to Integrate All Outlets With POS System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the integrated suppliers to declare all their outlets through the computerized system and also register each point of sale (POS) to activate the integration.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 1775(I)/2023 to amend the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 here on Thursday.

ALSO READ IMF-FBR Talks Conclude With More Tax Revenue in Focus

Under the new rules, the integrated supplier shall notify the Board, through the computerized system, of all his outlets (notified outlets) and the integrated supplier shall register each point of sale (POS) to activate the integration.

The information to be provided by the integrated suppliers included POS registration number; name of business; branch name; branch address; POS identification number; registration date name and NTN of the POS solution provider; and name and CNICs of the proprietors or the directors of the solution provider.

The integrated supplier shall not issue temporary or draft invoices through the POS system. In case of sales return or exchange, a proper debit or credit note containing the reference of the original invoice shall be issued through the system and the details of the amount refunded or additionally charged, along with the sales tax involved shall be mentioned, provided that no sales return or exchange shall be entertained without reference to the original invoice, FBR added.