IMF-FBR Talks Conclude With More Tax Revenue in Focus

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 12:54 pm

The technical teams of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have successfully concluded talks that centered widely on enhancing tax revenue.

Sources in FBR told ProPakistani that the IMF technical team is now in the process of preparing a comprehensive report based on the outcomes of these talks.

According to insiders, the FBR team will present its report to the caretaker finance minister tomorrow. The report is expected to shed light on the collaborative efforts undertaken during the discussions and highlight key points that will be crucial for shaping economic policies.

One of the focal points of the talks was FBR’s plan to expand the tax net. The FBR also has a strategy to tighten its noose around non-filers. The measures discussed during the talks are anticipated to play a pivotal role in curbing tax evasion and ensuring a fair and equitable tax system.

It has been affirmed by sources that the FBR is committed to implementing the recommendations outlined in the forthcoming report.

The awaited report is expected to provide valuable insights into the joint initiatives aimed at fortifying the nation’s financial standing.

