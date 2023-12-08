Banks to Remain Open on Saturday and Sunday to Collect Hajj Applications

All designated branches of authorized banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate people to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that on the initiative of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the central bank has directed 15 authorized banks to keep designated branches open from 09:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10).

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had authorized 15 banks to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2024 w.e.f. November 27, 2023, till December 12, 2023.

The authorized banks included the National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami.