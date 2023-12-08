Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Fans Set City on Fire After Neymar’s Former Club Gets Relegated for the First Time in History

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 1:52 pm

Santos FC, Brazilian football club, was relegated from Brazil’s premier football league, Seria A, when they lost to Fortaleza 2-1. Santos conceded a goal in the 96th minute which led to the supporters losing all hope of staying in the league for the next season.

This is the first time in 111 years of Santos history that the club has been relegated to the second division. Santos gave birth to the career of Brazilian legend Pele, three-time World Cup winner, who stayed at the club for 18 long years, 1956-74.

Neymar Jr was the latest Brazilian superstar provided by the Santos academy. It was while playing for Santos that Barcelona spotted Neymar and decided to buy him.

There were scenes of riot in the Brazilian city when the team got relegated to the second division of Brazilian football. The eight-time league champions hadn’t faced such a situation before where they were thrown out of the top league.

The city saw many buses, cars and other vehicles on fire as the city engulfed in the sorrow of being relegated from the Seria A.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras finished the Brazilian Seria A as the leaders of the competition. They were being followed by Luis Suarez-side Gremio, as the difference between the top two teams at the end of the season was a mere 2 points.

Paulinho, Atletico Mineiro player, finished the season as the top-scorer, 20 goals, while Luis Suarez trailed him after scoring 17 goals.

>