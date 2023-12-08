Fans Set City on Fire After Neymar’s Former Club Gets Relegated for the First Time in History

Santos FC, Brazilian football club, was relegated from Brazil’s premier football league, Seria A, when they lost to Fortaleza 2-1. Santos conceded a goal in the 96th minute which led to the supporters losing all hope of staying in the league for the next season.

The moment Santos were relegated for the first time in their 111-year history 😢 pic.twitter.com/n6HZlzKY9y — GOAL (@goal) December 7, 2023

This is the first time in 111 years of Santos history that the club has been relegated to the second division. Santos gave birth to the career of Brazilian legend Pele, three-time World Cup winner, who stayed at the club for 18 long years, 1956-74.

Neymar Jr was the latest Brazilian superstar provided by the Santos academy. It was while playing for Santos that Barcelona spotted Neymar and decided to buy him.

Santos have been relegated for the first time in their history, and their supporters are a tad upset. pic.twitter.com/bg1OwVjiDM — These Football Times (@thesefootytimes) December 7, 2023

There were scenes of riot in the Brazilian city when the team got relegated to the second division of Brazilian football. The eight-time league champions hadn’t faced such a situation before where they were thrown out of the top league.

BIG RIOTS LAST NIGHT, AFTER SANTOS GOT RELEGATED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR 111-YEAR HISTORY.😱🇧🇷 Fans of the Santos football club rioted on the streets of Santos after the team was relegated to the second division of the Brazilian championship. On Thursday, the team left the… pic.twitter.com/90YpZZbINe — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) December 7, 2023

The city saw many buses, cars and other vehicles on fire as the city engulfed in the sorrow of being relegated from the Seria A.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras finished the Brazilian Seria A as the leaders of the competition. They were being followed by Luis Suarez-side Gremio, as the difference between the top two teams at the end of the season was a mere 2 points.

Paulinho, Atletico Mineiro player, finished the season as the top-scorer, 20 goals, while Luis Suarez trailed him after scoring 17 goals.