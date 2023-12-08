How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 Live

Pakistan men’s hockey team will face Belgium tomorrow, 9 December 2023. The Group D encounter in the 2023 Junior Hockey World Cup will take place at the Malaysia Hockey National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. The men in green have four points after playing the initial two matches in the group stages, while Belgium have three points after winning one and losing one match.

Here’s how the points table looks right now:

2023 Junior Hockey World Cup – Group D

Position Team Played Won Draw Lose Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 7 3 +4 4 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 8 6 +2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 7 5 +2 3 4 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

All four teams will play their final match in the group stages on the same day. Pakistan will face Belgium while the Netherlands face New Zealand, who are out of the quarter-finals.

A win or draw for Pakistan will guarantee a place in the quarter-final of the tournament, while a loss can prove to be lethal.

Pakistan is ranked 12th in the FIH Junior Outdoor Rankings, while Belgium is 5th. Belgium lost to the Netherlands yesterday, 5-3, as they got a jolt in their momentum after the 4-0 win against New Zealand in the first match.

How to Watch The Match?

Download the http://watch.hockey application to stream the matches LIVE on your preferred digital screen.

A secondary link provided by PHF (Pakistan Hockey Federation) is “https://rtmklik.rtm.gov.my/”.

The match will start at 5:00 PM (Pakistan time).