SBP Allows HBL to Set Up Agri Subsidiary

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 12:46 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Habib Bank Limited (PSX: HBL) has been granted approval by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the incorporation of ‘HBL Zarai Services Limited’, the bank informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

HBL Zarai  Services Limited will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank, subject to compliance with all applicable laws/regulations, the filing stated.

ALSO READ

Notably, HBL plans to incorporate the entity to promote the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Habib Bank Limited is incorporated in Pakistan and is engaged in commercial banking-related services in Pakistan and overseas. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), S.A. is the parent company of the Bank and its registered office is in Geneva, Switzerland.

ProPK Staff

lens

BBC Anchor Goes Viral For Flipping Middle Finger on Live TV
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>