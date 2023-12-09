Hashoo Group & Highland Resort Sign MoU for 4-Star PC Legacy Experience in Islamabad

Hashoo Group, a leading name in Pakistan’s hospitality industry renowned for its exceptional service standards and unmatched quality, has embarked on a strategic partnership with Highland Country Club & Resort.

This partnership heralds a new chapter in elevating the hospitality experience for guests amidst the serene beauty of the Pir Sohawa Hills in Islamabad. The collaboration marks another milestone in Hashoo Group’s continuing endeavor to forge impactful alliances with hospitality leaders in the country, aimed at catalyzing industry growth and contributing to a more prosperous Pakistan.

The signing ceremony took place at Highland Country Club & Resort, situated approximately 18 kilometers from Islamabad, accessible by a relaxing and scenic 40-minute drive. The event was attended by senior officials and management teams from both organizations, who shared their collective vision for the future of tourism and hospitality in Pakistan and discussed strategies to realize their joint ambitions for the new venture under the PC Legacy brand.

The partnership introduces the Highland Country Club & Resort as a rebranded 4-star PC Legacy property called PC Legacy, Highland Resort, Islamabad aimed at elevating its service quality to new heights. Guests can enjoy a choice of luxurious villas or rooms, savor exceptional cuisines, and access facilities for banquets, meetings, and a kids’ play area. The venue offers a luxurious atmosphere with stunning views of the hills, ensuring a perfect balance of comfort and relaxation.

Sharing his valuable thoughts on the partnership, Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman & CEO, Hashoo Group stated: “The future of tourism and hospitality relies greatly on combining strengths and moving forward collaboratively. We are excited to begin this new venture and make PC Legacy Highland Resort, Islamabad a choice getaway destination for our valued guests.”

Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality & Education Division, Hashoo Group, remarked: “With its beautiful location and outstanding reputation for gold-star services, PC Legacy Highland Resort will be a crown jewel for local and international tourists visiting the capital.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Syed Zahid Hassan said: “Joining hands with Hashoo Group marks a significant milestone for us. This partnership embodies our shared commitment to excellence in hospitality. We’re excited to transform our resort into a top destination, showcasing Pakistan’s hospitality and natural beauty.”

Owned and operated by Zahid Group of Companies, the Highland Country Club & Resort offers splendid views of the Himalaya Mountains and the iconic Murree Hill station. The resort was established in 2013 and spans over 150 kanals at a 4,500 ft. elevation. With diverse cuisines and premium services, the resort is an ideal spot for staycations, vacations, and corporate getaways.

PC Legacy, operated by Hashoo Group, is a bridge between its 5-star luxury brand PC Hotels & Resorts, and select-service brand, Hotel One. 4-star PC Legacy hotels offer premium services geared towards encouraging relaxation, rejuvenation, and local exploration & discovery across scenic locations in Pakistan. The new destination property in Pir Sohawa is poised to continue the legacy of gold-star services and unparalleled offers for its valued guests.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.