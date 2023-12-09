Punjab Govt Will Not Fine People Without Driving License if They Have Tokens

To provide some relief to citizens amid the ongoing crackdown across Punjab, the caretaker CM has announced an exemption from fines for those holding license tokens.

He paid a surprise visit to the Police Service Center Liberty last night, where he inspected the traffic license-making system. The caretaker CM also interacted with citizens who complained about standing in queues for hours.

Mohsin Naqvi immediately contacted the Director General (DG) Punjab Information Technology Board by phone, ordering him to send a team to improve the system.

In an important decision, the CM announced that those holding license tokens would not be fined for three days. He assured the citizens about the redressal of their complaints.

Additionally, he also warned officials against unnecessary delay in the issuance of licenses. The citizens expressed gratitude to Naqvi for his involvement in addressing driving license issues.