Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez Discuss Abrar Ahmed’s Potential Replacement Ahead of First Test

Pakistan’s promising young leg-spinner, Abrar Ahmed, raised concerns about discomfort in his right leg during the four-day warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister’s XI.

According to sources, discussions are now underway between the Pakistan team’s director, Mohammad Hafeez, and chief selector Wahab Riaz to explore potential replacements in light of this development.

The Pakistan team management anxiously awaits the MRI report on Abrar Ahmed’s injury, which became apparent on the third day of the ongoing four-day match against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra due to discomfort in his leg.

Potential alternatives, including names like Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood, are being considered for the replacement. The final decision will depend on the findings of the MRI report.

After delivering eight overs on the third day of a four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI, the 25-year-old expressed discomfort in his right leg, prompting his removal from the field.

In response to Abrar’s complaint, he underwent an MRI scan, and additional information will be provided once the medical panel reviews the MRI reports. Abrar had delivered 27 overs against the Prime Minister’s XI, which ultimately ended in a draw due to heavy rain on day 4.

Meanwhile, this four-day match was strategically scheduled as a crucial component of Pakistan’s preparations leading up to their upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, scheduled to be held from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024.