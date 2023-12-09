Young Pakistani Batter Suffers Lengthy Injury

Pakistan women’s opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar has been sidelined from competitive cricket for six weeks due to a right shoulder injury sustained while fielding in the second T20I against New Zealand women at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, 5 December.

After sustaining an injury, she was promptly transported to the hospital, where X-rays were conducted to assess her injured shoulder. The results revealed an AC joint sprain. Subsequent ultrasound examinations indicated no evidence of muscle tear.

The determination regarding Shawaal’s departure will be made at the appropriate time. Meanwhile, the team physiotherapist will persist in monitoring her condition.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team delivered a commendable performance during their tour in New Zealand, clinching their first-ever T20I series victory against the New Zealand women’s team on Kiwi soil.

Despite a narrow defeat in the last T20I match today by 6 runs, determined by the DLS method, Pakistan emerged victorious in the first two games, securing the overall series triumph.

The standout player of the series was Fatima Sana, who was awarded Player of the Series for her exceptional bowling performances. Fatima Sana showcased her prowess by claiming six wickets across the two games, making a significant impact on the team’s success.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan women’s team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Championship, against the same formidable New Zealand opposition. The first ODI is scheduled to kick off on 12 December.