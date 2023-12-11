Finance Minister Briefs US Delegation on Key Economic Reforms

The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs of the United States of America Elizabeth Horst called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar today.

The minister extended a warm welcome to Horst and her delegation and said that Pakistan and the US enjoy a long-term, broad-based, and multi-dimensional relationship.

The minister apprised the visiting delegation of the policies and economic reform agenda which aims to bring economic and fiscal stability to the country. She further briefed the delegation on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including SOEs, and privatization. She also informed about the restructuring of FBR to make it more efficient in documenting & digitization of the economy.

Horst thanked the minister and extended full support of the US government and its people to the government of Pakistan.

She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations. The Finance Minister thanked Horst and reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.