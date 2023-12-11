FBR to Go After Non-Filer Senior Bureaucrats, Bankers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a drive against non-filers in senior bureaucracy, financial institutions, public sector organizations, and regulatory bodies.

Sources told ProPakistani that the FBR believes that many senior government officials are not filing income tax returns. The FBR is also taking action against senior executives in financial institutions, who are non-filers.

ALSO READ Telcos Miss Key Performance Indicators for Quality of Service

The FBR initially started an in-house exercise to enforce return filing by taxmen. In the next phase, the FBR will ensure return filing by senior government officials in all other ministries, divisions, and government departments.

Earlier, the FBR had given a deadline of December 6, 2023, to tax officers (BS-17 and above) to furnish a certificate of e-filing of their returns to the board. A large number of tax officials have submitted their certificates for filing of income tax returns.

The income tax return filing date expired on October 31, 2023, but hundreds of Inland Revenue officials had failed to file their income tax returns within the specified time period of the FBR.