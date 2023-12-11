Mari Petroleum Becomes 7th Billion Dollar Company At PSX

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 11, 2023 | 3:39 pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI), the country’s leading oil & gas exploration firm, has joined the billion dollar club at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Mari Petroleum, Pakistan’s leading exploration firm, joins Billion Dollar club at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX),” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said in a post on X.

 

Besides Mari Petroleum, the six other companies having a billion-dollar-plus market value are Oil & Gas Development Company (PSX: OGDC), Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited (PSX: COLG), Nestle Pakistan Limited (PSX: NESTLE), Meezan Bank Limited (PSX: MEBL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL), and Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PSX: PAKT).

Just five months ago, there were only two listed companies (OGDC and Nestle) with a market of more than $1 billion, Sohail added.

>