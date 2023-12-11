Mari Petroleum Becomes 7th Billion Dollar Company At PSX

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI), the country’s leading oil & gas exploration firm, has joined the billion dollar club at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Mari Petroleum, Pakistan’s leading exploration firm, joins Billion Dollar club at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX),” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said in a post on X.

Mari Petroluem, Pakistan leading exploration firm, joins Billion Dollar club at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Now, there are 7 listed companies having a billion dollar plus market value. This includes OGDC, Colgate, Nestle, Meezan, PPL, Pak Tobbacco, and Mari Petroleum… pic.twitter.com/ZsilOGSKcE — Mohammed Sohail (@sohailkarachi) December 11, 2023

ALSO READ Mari Petroleum Successfully Drills 3rd Gas Well in Daharki

Besides Mari Petroleum, the six other companies having a billion-dollar-plus market value are Oil & Gas Development Company (PSX: OGDC), Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited (PSX: COLG), Nestle Pakistan Limited (PSX: NESTLE), Meezan Bank Limited (PSX: MEBL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL), and Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PSX: PAKT).

Just five months ago, there were only two listed companies (OGDC and Nestle) with a market of more than $1 billion, Sohail added.