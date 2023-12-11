Mari Petroleum Successfully Drills 3rd Gas Well in Daharki

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) has successfully drilled and tested a third horizontal development well Mari-124H in the Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh Province, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

The well is part of the Mari Field Revitalization Project aimed at better managing the delivery pressure, sustaining the gas production, and optimal reserves recovery, all leading to the arrest of the depletion in production, the filing stated.

The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 1,740 meters with a horizontal section length of around 750 meters. After completion, the well was tested at a rate of around 17 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 470 pounds per square inch gauge (psig).

The company said the well will be put on regular production immediately after releasing the drilling rig. The company is evaluating opportunities to drill additional horizontal wells in due course.

Mari Petroleum is the Operator of the Mari Gas Field with 100 percent working interest.