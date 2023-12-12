Amara Athar Appointed as The First Female Chief Traffic Officer in Lahore

In a step aimed at women’s empowerment in the provincial police department, the Punjab government has appointed Amara Athar as the first-ever female Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore.

It should be noted that Amara Athar is a BS-19 police officer, and she is only the fourth female police officer posted in the provincial capital. Previously, she had served as the Model Town Lahore, SP.

It should be noted that the CTO post fell vacant after Mustansar Feroz was appointed the chief operating officer (COO) at the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA).

An official revealed that even though there were numerous male officers in line for the top position of Lahore’s traffic police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar preferred a female police officer.

The official added that the decision was taken due to the commendable performance of another female police officer, Aysha Butt. Ms Butt has been serving as the CTO Gujranwala, having performed exceptionally well.

It must be recalled that Gunjranwala’s CTO had established Pakistan’s first traffic theme park. To raise awareness among citizens regarding traffic laws, a long walk track with traffic signals on both sides was built at the park.

Moreover, the performances of other female police officers, including Lahore Investigation SSP Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Lahore Sadar Division SP Sidra Khan, Crime Record Office (CRO) SP Aqeela Naqvi and Gulberg ASP Syeda Sheharbano, across Punjab also prompted the IG to give the charge of CTO Lahore to a woman.