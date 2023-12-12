JS Bank Signs MoU with UKS To Raise Awareness on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

Reiterating its commitment to social responsibility, JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has partnered with the UKS Research Centre to raise awareness of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.

The MoU was signed between Atif Malik, Group Head Retail Banking – JS Bank and Tasneem Ahmer, Founder and Director – UKS in the presence of their respective teams.

As a responsible corporate entity, JS Bank is dedicated to championing social causes that contribute to the betterment of society. Through this collaboration, JS Bank aims to drive positive change in gender parity by educating the masses through awareness campaigns.

The comprehensive awareness program will encompass a wide array of initiatives, including educational workshops, seminars, and community outreach projects.

UKS monitors gender representation in Pakistan’s media, research emerging trends and create awareness about inclusion and negative stereotyping through training and advocacy. They believe the media is an essential tool that can help change this.

Atif Salim Malik, Group Head of Retail Banking at JS Bank, commented: “We are happy to join hands with UKS Research Centre to address the critical issue of gender equality in Pakistan. We aim to use our resources and expertise to create a ripple effect that resonates across communities, inspiring positive change and fostering a more inclusive society”.

Together both institutions will work to drive a positive change at a grass root level.