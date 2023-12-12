Madrassah Teacher Brutally Murdered By His Own Students in Swabi

In a harrowing incident, two students of a madrassah in Swabi allegedly slaughtered their teacher, Nooral Hadi, on Monday.

According to details, the brother of the victim, Saifullah Hadi, registered an FIR with the Zaida police station, accusing the two students of brutally killing his brother.

The FIR states that Saifullah Hadi was informed by another teacher of the seminary Maulana Abdul Basit. Hadi was told that his brother had been murdered by two students – Imdadullah Darashkhel from Swat and Mahaz Ahmad from Katlang village of Mardan.

As per the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Zaida police station, police immediately reached the crime scene after getting information. He added that the murder occurred at 3:30 am.

The SHO further revealed that the victim was stabbed multiple times before being slaughtered. Later, his body was shifted to the Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shahmansoor, for autopsy.

The police official stated that they would know the cause of the murder once they receive the autopsy report. Additionally, both the suspects have been taken into custody for investigation.

The victim, belonging to the Nisatta village of Charsadda district, had been teaching at the seminary for nearly a year.