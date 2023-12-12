Metro Bus Authority is Paying Workers Less Than Rs. 32,000

The Punjab Labour Welfare Department has issued a warning to the Metro Bus Authority after it was found violating the minimum wage law.

According to details, an employee lodged a complaint against the authority on the Prime Minister’s Portal for paying the employees under the minimum wage of Rs. 32,000.

The provincial labor welfare department took action upon the complaint and issued a warning to Inbox Business Technologies, responsible for providing human resources to the Metro Bus Authority.

It has been directed to pay Rs. 32,000 salary along with arrears to its underpaid employees by tomorrow. Failure to comply with the directive would result in a fine of up to Rs. 6.4 million.

As per a report, as many as 256 out of the 300 employees of the Metro Bus Service operating between Islamabad and Rawalpindi are being paid less than Rs. 32,000. It added that more than 200 employees are being paid Rs. 25,000 each, while 42 others are getting Rs. 29,000 each as their monthly salary.

Due to the fear of losing their jobs, the employees didn’t report the violation of the law. However, one of them reported the matter on the Prime Minister’s Portal, prompting the Punjab Labour Welfare Department to take action.

An official of the department visited the human resources department of the Metro Bus Authority to examine the records, which confirmed the violation of the minimum wage law. The official issued a warning to Inbox Business Technologies, ordering it to comply with the law.