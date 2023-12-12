The price of gold in Pakistan continued its downward trajectory on Tuesday, going down by Rs. 1,800 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 213,600 while the price of 10 grams declined by Rs. 1,543 to Rs. 183,128.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of the precious metal stood at Rs. 223,600 per tola on December 4, reflecting a decline of Rs. 10,000 per tola since then. Last week, the price of gold plummeted by Rs. 8,000 per tola to settle at Rs. 215,600.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,984.39 per ounce as of 0946 GMT, while the US gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,999.60.