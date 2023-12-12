Punjab Cracks Down on Police Officers Without Valid Licenses

After common citizens, authorities in Punjab have decided to take action against police officers driving vehicles without a valid license according to the spokesman for the traffic police department. He added that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze has directed to take strict action against traffic wardens violating the law.

The spokesman added that Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and wardens have been ordered not to operate vehicles without a license.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered action against Station House Officers (SHOs) who failed to ensure compliance with traffic rules in the areas under their jurisdiction.

The court was informed that only 1.3 million out of the 7.3 million vehicle owners in the provincial capital have valid driving licenses. However, the number is expected to increase significantly after thousands of individuals have applied for licenses recently.

To enhance public convenience and make the process of obtaining a learner’s permit hassle-free, the provincial government recently launched an online facility. You can read our detailed guide on how to apply for a learner’s license online.