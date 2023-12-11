How to Apply for a Learner’s License Online in Punjab

In a groundbreaking move, the caretaker Punjab government has launched an online facility for obtaining a driving learner’s license.

The decision was taken to enhance public convenience and streamline the licensing process, especially considering the overwhelming number of people applying for licenses.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi launched the online facility on Sunday. In a statement on X, Naqvi wrote that citizens can apply online through the Punjab Police app, and the service is also available at 737 police stations and all Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab.

How to Apply Online for a Learner’s License

Create an account on the DLIMS licensing website

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents.

Generate payment slip ID and pay through ATM, online banking, or mobile banking channels.

Documents Required for Online Application

Applicant’s picture.

Scanned copy/picture of original CNIC’s front and back.

A medical certificate signed by a government doctor in case age is above 50 years.

It should be noted that earlier, the provincial cabinet had approved a massive hike in learner’s driving license fees. The fee has been increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 1000, witnessing an increase of 1566%.

However, citizens have until December 31 to make their licenses at the current rate. Starting January 1, 2024, a revised fee structure will be enacted.