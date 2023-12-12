SBP Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 22%

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 12, 2023 | 4:54 pm

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

The announcement came after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today.

Notably, the policy rate was raised to 22 percent in June 2023 and has remained unchanged for the last four meetings.

More to follow.

>