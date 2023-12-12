FBR Orders All Registered Retailers to Integrate All Payment Counters With POS

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all sales tax registered persons including tier-I retailers to obtain licenses for integrating with the Board’s accredited/licensed systems.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 1788(I) of 2023 to amend Sales Tax Rules 2006 here on Monday.

According to the FBR, every payment counter whether fixed or portable and generates invoices for receipt of payment either in cash or through debit or credit card shall be integrated with the Board through the system accredited and licensed by the Board.

Member Digital Initiatives shall be the convener of the licensing committee, FBR said.

The licensing committee shall recommend or reject an application within fifteen days of the application’s submission date, specifying reasons for recommending or rejecting any application under these rules. The licensing committee shall grant the license to the recommended companies with the approval of Member Digital Initiatives and shall publish a list of licensees.

The Member Digital Initiatives shall be responsible for overall supervision of the system and the steps taken to address problems encountered during system operation, FBR added.