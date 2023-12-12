Sidra Ameen Notches Up Another Century But in a Losing Cause Against NZ

Pakistan women’s cricket team suffered a big defeat in the 1st ODI against New Zealand women at Queenstown. Despite an impressive century by opener Sidra Ameen, the valiant effort proved insufficient as Pakistan women ultimately succumbed to a heavy defeat.

Pakistan’s decision to field first after winning the toss proved to be a costly one for their bowlers, as New Zealand amassed a formidable total of 365 runs, losing only four wickets in the process.

New Zealand opener Suzie Bates showcased her prowess with a stellar century, smashing an impressive 108 runs, while her partner, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, contributed a commendable 86 runs, establishing a formidable opening partnership of 165 runs.

The batting lineup further flourished as Amelia Kerr added 83 runs, and skipper Sophie Devine notched up 70 runs, culminating in a commanding total of 366 runs.

Bowlers Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, and Umm-e-Hani managed to get one wicket each for the Pakistani side.

In response, the Pakistan women’s team witnessed a solid start from openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen, who forged an impressive opening partnership of 110 runs. Although Muneeba Ali contributed 44 runs, it was Sidra Ameen who stood out with a fighting century, scoring 108 runs. Unfortunately, her remarkable innings went in vain, as none of the other Pakistani batters managed to post substantial scores.

As a result, Pakistan was bowled out for 234 runs in 49.5 overs and suffered a massive defeat by a margin of 131 runs.

Looking ahead, the 2nd ODI is scheduled for 15 December in Christchurch. This match will be a must-win for the Green Queens, as losing would not only result in a series defeat but also impact their standing in the ICC ODI Championship.