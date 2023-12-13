Electricity Distribution Companies Admit to Overbilling Citizens

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 13, 2023 | 11:05 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Distribution companies (DISCOs) under the Power Division admitted that they overbilled citizens but blamed it on natural, human, and technical factors.

This comes in response to a recent inquiry report by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which found massive discrepancies in meter reading, billing, defective metering, and the corrective mechanism in all DISCOs.

DISCOs admitted that the recovery ratio of the overall amount of detection costs charged to consumers, as per NEPRA’s report, is correct, but claimed that the report had issues like inaccurate data, faulty methodology, and far from ground realities.

ALSO READ

The distribution companies questioned NEPRA’s assertion that meter readings should never exceed 30 days under the consumer service manual, claiming that this could not be true for 31-day months and that they may surpass 34 days due to vacations, weekends, or perhaps any other reason.

They further added that some reports of overbilling are incorrect in cases where some consumer groups that exceed a monthly consumption slab in a month are not eligible for the subsidized slab for the next six months.

ProPK Staff

lens

Top 10 Most Subscribed YouTube Channels in 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>