Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls for Third Straight Day This Week

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the third straight day during the current week to settle at Rs. 212,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 1,000 per tola to Rs. 212,600 while the price of 10 grams also declined.

The price of the precious metal registered a marginal decrease of Rs. 200 per tola on Monday before falling by Rs. 1,800 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s decline takes the three-day losses to Rs. 2,000 per tola.

It is pertinent to mention here that after a consistent upward surge, the price of gold in Pakistan declined by Rs. 8,000 per tola last week.

In the international market, Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,981.29 per ounce as of 0941 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,996.30.